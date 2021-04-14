New York sees 10k more snowmobile permits despite low snow: report

Despite snowfall totals more than two feet below average, New York state saw 10,000 more snowmobile registrations compared to the previous season, according to reporting from WWNY 7News/WNYF FOX-28 in Upstate New York.

The popular Tug Hill tourist region stayed busy the entire season even throughout COVID-19 restrictions limiting capacity to 50% for many places. As an area that’s supportive of powersports segments, multiple organizations have partnered to outline the economic impact that snowmobiling brings to its local community.

Recently all four snowmobile OEMs unveiled their 2022 snowmobiles lineups, which were detailed in the latest edition of Powersports Business.