Progressive IMS Outdoors announces 2021 tour venues, first Raft of Tour-wide exhibitors

Progressive IMS Outdoors has announced this year’s host venues and key brands attendees for the 2021 tour. The newly rebranded tour, previously known as the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows (IMS), will provide hands-on experiences unique to each venue.

The 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors venues in calendar order are:

* FivePointAmphitheater (Irvine, CA - July 9-11)

* Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA - July 16-18)

* Goebbert’s Farm (Pingree Grove, IL - August 20-22)

* Brooklyn Army Terminal (Brooklyn, NY - September 3-5)

* Carlisle Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA - September 10-12)

* Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX – October 1-3)

* James L Ward Agriculture Center (Lebanon, TN - October 8-10)

* SUN n’ FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL - October 15-17)

* Georgia International Horse Park (Conyers, GA - October 29-31)

“The IMS family cannot wait to bring the powersports community together at our shows, including both returning and new members,” said Tracy Harris, IMS senior vice president. “Each venue across our tour allows our IMS team, alongside our sponsors, including title sponsor Progressive, and exhibiting OEMs and brands, to offer incredibly unique experiences to our attendees. No matter who walks the grounds, there will be something geared toward your liking.”

Attractions and event specifics will be released when tickets go on sale April 22. As with past tours, attendees will see hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, ATVs and much more from manufacturers such as Indian Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, Yamaha Motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson, which will be showcasing its new 2021 Pan America 1250, as well as, first-time exhibiting manufacturers like Beta Motorcycles. Attendees will also be able to interact with leading brands in the electric mobility space, including Giant Bicycles and FLX Bike, which will be exhibiting its e-bike line as well electric skateboards from Miles Board.

The tour will also welcome back a number of returning tour-wide exhibiting brands including Arai, Cycle Gear, Enginehawk, Explorify Rentals & Tours, HJC, J&P Cycles, LiquiMoly, Michelin, National Cycle Inc., Ruroc Helmets, Yuasa and more.