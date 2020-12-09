Progressive IMS Outdoors 2021 tour dates, locations announced

Powersports Business previously reported when the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows (IMS) announced its annual November through February winter tour across the U.S. has been cancelled. In its place, parent company Informa launched Progressive IMS Outdoors, dubbed “the only program available for manufacturers and brands to reach both new and existing riders in exciting, interactive, central locations.”

Organizers have now announced the official dates and locations of its inaugural Progressive IMS Outdoors tour. Developed in partnership with the powersports industry’s leading OEMs, the 2021 IMS Outdoors tour will span five months between June and October, stopping in nine cities throughout the U.S. The festival-like outdoor tour combines the familiar aspects of the IMS brand by showcasing the latest in motorcycles and powersports while broadening the event experience for attendees to learn and immerse themselves in new market products including electric mobility (e-Bbikes, eScooters, etc.), RVing, and much more to bring the thrill of powersports and beyond for both enthusiasts and interested riders.

The new completely-outdoors experience will feature more two- and four-wheel demo opportunities on motorcycles, ATVs, eBikes, eMotorcycles, and other powersports vehicles for attendees than ever before spanning both on- and off-road tracks. IMS Outdoors is an evolution of the IMS brand that brings more qualified riders into the industry – the largest and only industry-wide effort to do-so – by introducing existing riders to alternative forms of entertainment and transportation that naturally compliments the motorcycle lifestyle.

The 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoor dates and cities are as follows:

DENVER / June 18-20, 2021 / Loveland, CO

PENNSYLVANIA / September 10-12, 2021 / Carlisle, PA

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / July 9-11, 2021 / Irvine, CA

NASHVILLE / October 8-10, 2021 / Lebanon, TN

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA / July 16-18, 2021 / Sonoma, CA

CENTRAL FLORIDA / October 15-17, 2021 / Lakeland, FL

CHICAGO / August 20-22, 2021 / Elgin, IL

ATLANTA / October 29-31, 2021 / Conyers, GA

NEW YORK CITY / September 3-5, 2021 / Brooklyn, CA

* City venues will be announced early-2021 and tickets will go on sale April 9th.

“Expect a larger and more interactive event than ever before with lots of new and familiar activities and attractions planned to entertain and inspire more riders of various forms,” said Tracy Harris, senior vice president for IMS. “Whether you want to see the latest bike models, introduce your friends and family to experience two- and four-wheels in a safe and approachable manner, or check out the future of RVing and electric mobility.”

The new outdoors format will notably introduce market adjacent products into the event from electric mobility products such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, skateboards and motorcycles. As the adventure tourism market is expected to grow in the next decade, IMS Outdoors will introduce more RV products at each market stop for attendees to engage with to see what fits their adventurer lifestyle. The inclusion of new market-adjacent industries into the event will bring more qualified riders to support the powersports industry.

More than ever before, the new larger venues for the 2021 IMS Outdoors will support more demo ride opportunities for attendees to test the latest motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, SxS, and electric mobility products (eBikes, eMotorcycles), and much more. Demo opportunities will vary per market stop and will have options for both licensed and non-licensed attendees.