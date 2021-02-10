Snowmobile fundraiser supports suicide prevention: report

On Sunday in Mantorville, Minnesota, more than 70 people showed up for a snowmobile memorial ride to support suicide prevention and mental health.



According to reporting from KTTC, the Ride For Wyatt suicide prevention fundraiser in memory of 19-year-old Wyatt Coy sponsors the Wyatt Coy Memorial Fund – a scholarship awarded annually to a local outbound college student.

Riders drove 60 miles during the event and donated 25 dollars to participate, with the fundraiser accumulating nearly $40,000 in donations from the surrounding community and participants last season.

In the latest digital edition Powersports Business detailed Hattiesburg Cycles' donation of more than $10,000 to the local Forest General Healthcare Foundation - benefitting breast cancer patients throughout its community; it's another example of a local dealership being more than a business.

Has your dealership found a way to become involved in local events such as memorial rides and scholarships? If so, drop a line to NLongworth@EPGMediaLLC.com and let us know what’s going on!