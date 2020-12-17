What 2021 sled is fastest? New York Shoot-Out results revealed

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 infections throughout much of the nation, the annual New York Shoot-Out held the first official shootout and dyno test this season.



The results vary both by class and sled type, so we encourage you to head to Powersports Business sibling publication Snow Goer to see the in-depth, detailed results (and expert context behind them).



How did the brands you carry compete? Be sure to mention them to the “go-fast” customers you meet!

