Kicker AMA Arenacross joins Parts Unlimited’s We Support The Sport program

Parts Unlimited has announced that the company will once again team up with the Kicker AMA Arenacross National Championship Series as part of the 2021 We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

AMA Arenacross is an indoor motocross series that is scheduled to start Jan. 8 in Starkville, Mississippi, and runs through March 6.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.

