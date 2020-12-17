Dealership hosting holiday food drive

‘Tis the season to be jolly after a year of unprecedented sales for many dealerships around the nation. As a result, some are finding ways to give back the surrounding community that has supported them throughout 2020.

According to an announcement from its Facebook page, Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson has partnered with iHeart Media to host a Holiday Food Drive to benefit Help 4 Kids/Backpack Buddies – a 100% volunteer organization that strives to provide food for hungry children of Horry County.



The dealership will become the drop-off point for donations from Tuesday, Dec. 15 until Saturday, Dec. 19. Requested donations include: frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, Stove Top stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, jars of gravy, rolls, foil roasting pans and more. For more donation information, people are encouraged to call 843.369.5555.



It’s the kind of heart-warming story that everyone loves to read.

Is your dealership partnering with any sort of charitable organization this season? If so, drop us a line at NLongworth@EPGMediaLLC.com and let us know!