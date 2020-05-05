Dealership enacts May 4 reopening

“We are opening our stores on Monday, May 4, with the following Phase 1 guidelines: 1. Limit of 25 percent facility capacity; 2. 6-foot distance rules; 3. 2 people/party enter at a time.”

That’s how Barney’s Motorcycle and Marine, with locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa and Brooksville, Florida, described its new operations to its 21,000 Facebook followers.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us during this challenging time! In an effort to stay compliant with changing directives, and adapt our business practices to provide the best customer service possible during the current operating environment, we have some important updates to provide.”

“Following Governor DeSantis’ announcement of the Florida Phase 1 opening, we are reopening our stores to customer traffic on Monday, May 4th.”

The dealership notes that its highly successful Barney’s Express Service will continue to be offered.