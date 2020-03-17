Another take on shops staying open vs. temporary closure

From our friends over at GP Motorcycles of San Diego, an e-newsletter to its customers says of the dealership:

“WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS

“As of March 17, 2020, we are open for business and will remain so, as long as it is safe to do so. We are taking all possible precautions to limit the exposure to and spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while we continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers.

“To help ensure the safety and health of both our clients and our staff, GP Motorcycles has implemented the following effective immediately:

We are cleaning and disinfecting all common areas

We have suspended all apparel try-ons, especially helmets

We’re practicing social distancing — don't be offended if we show/explain bike features from 6 feet away

If you would like to sit on a bike, please bring gloves

We are also limiting our shop and showroom capacity to 10 guests

Our service department is open and scheduling services as we prepare for Spring

If you would like to purchase a bike, but are uneasy about visiting GP, we have you covered. We can do paperwork for a bike purchase via internet, email and phone

“GP Motorcycles was opened 27 years ago with the intent to fill a cultural void in downtown San Diego — a "cool place" to hang out, eat, sleep, and breathe European motorcycles, and we intend to still the coolest place to hang out in downtown San Diego when this crisis is over. We will get through this with the support of our customers and the efforts of our hard-working team.”

GP is home to Ducati of San Diego, San Diego KTM and San Diego Husqvarna.