2024 North American NVP to be held at new location in September

Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties and Parts Canada have announced the new location and date for the 2024 North American NVP Product Expo. This year, the showcase of powersports products is hitting the streets of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sep. 7-8.

LeMans Corporation refers to the location change as a game-changer as Milwaukee is renowned for its culture, innovation, warm hospitality and motorcycle culture. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the ultimate fusion of industry excellence and urban vibrancy. A jaw-dropping array of exhibitors will unveil their latest technologies, training, products and services and dealers will learn how the new products can maximize profits.

Industry trailblazers and innovators will have the chance to network, forge new partnerships and mingle with the best of the NVP community. Outside the Expo floor, the Custom Bike Show and Meet & Greet will occur on Saturday night.