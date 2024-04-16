Erik Buell releases second album: Dust Settles

Erik Buell gained fame as the founder of Buell Motorcycles, which was acquired by Harley-Davidson in 1993. Later, he created an offshoot company, EBR, which built American superbikes. More recently, he’s been involved with Fuell, an electric bicycle and motorcycle company.

Erik Buell is a legend in the motorcycle industry, but his other passion is music. (Photo credit: Fuell)

However, many would be surprised to know that Buell’s other passion is music. He released the hard-rocking Anthem album in 2010. The singer/songwriter is now set to release his second studio album, Dust Settles, on June 7. It blends Americana and Heartland Rock influences as he sings about finding strength in honesty, the power of vulnerability, and the experience of reconnecting and marrying his college sweetheart after decades apart.

“I’ve had an amazing and blessed life overall,” Buell says. “There have been many dark and sad times, as well as bright and happy times. For me, this album marks the first time I’ve been able to record songs that capture those deep feelings. Everything I’m writing these days comes from that uncovered well.”

The Album

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=990264979228489&set=a.988274949427492&type=3&ref=embed_post Erik Buell will release his second album, which is influenced by Americana and Heartland Rock music, on June 7.

Dust Settles was recorded at Ralph’s Garage in Ventura, California, and was produced by Ralph Carter (Eddie Money, Dancing With The Stars), who also contributed on bass, guitar, keys, and percussion. The album features 12 original songs written by Buell, backed up by a group of session players and musician friends that he’s dubbed as “Friends Out West.”

The musicians include Carter; Gary Mallaber (Steve Miller, Eddie Money, Bruce Springsteen) on drums and percussion; Phil Parlapiano (John Prine, The Shape of Water) on keys; Jesse Kennemer on guitar; Doug Pettibone (Lucinda Williams, John Mayer) on pedal steel; and Annie Bzdawka on harmony vocals.

“My hope is that these songs connect with others,” Buell comments. “At our core, we are all very much alike. We are full of emotions that we keep to ourselves while wondering if others feel the same. Recognize that. Be kind to each other. The best of roads are ahead.”

Source: American Rider