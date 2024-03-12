Fox Factory subsidiary Upfit UTV to unveil side-by-side lineup

Upfit UTV Inc., a subsidiary of Fox Factory Holding Corp., will unveil its UTV lineup to showroom floors on March 22. The company will offer a machine for the desert, dune, trail and utility UTV markets that can also be customized to meet unique customer preferences.

“I could not be more excited to introduce these state-of-the-art UTVs to the marketplace,” says Justin Smith, CEO and president of Upfit UTV. “What was once a dream over five years ago is now a reality backed by precision engineering and innovative technologies. Whether you are an off-road enthusiast, a tailgater at a Saturday afternoon football game or want to enjoy a block party, our UTVs are customized so that you are creating memories and having fun.”

Some features of the UTVs will include a clean airdrop, Live Valve shock tuning upgrades, iQS upgrades, frameless doors, a magnetic clutch duct for the Can-Am Maverick X3, shock forks and limit straps. The company will introduce technologies that are currently being developed and field-tested at a later time.

Upfit UTV has a new 120,000 square foot facility in Phoenix and, building upon Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development’s extensive experience in upfitting trucks, this addition enhances the company’s capability to deliver exclusive and performance-driven luxury UTVs.

Upfit UTV dealers currently include Anderson Powersports, Adventure Motorsports NWF, Grapevine Powersports, Halls Motorsports, Liberty Motorsports, Olive Branch Motorsports and RideNow Powersports Peoria. Visit the Dealer Map to see the current list of dealers.

The company also offers lender retail financing, a nationwide service network, and proprietary products with a 30-day upfit turnaround.