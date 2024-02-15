Two motorcycles stolen from Texas dealership

12News of Texas shares that two motorcycles were stolen from Orange Powersports USA last Thursday morning in Orange, Texas. The suspects stole a $13,000 Honda CB1000R and a $7,300 Honda CBR500, according to the news outlet. Owners of the dealership say the suspects had also broken in the day before.

Last Wednesday morning, a woman was caught on the dealership’s security footage trying to steal a motorcycle. The police showed up before she was able to steal the unit, but she was not caught.

The following morning, around 3 a.m., the same woman was caught on the dealership’s security footage with a male. The two are seen on camera for 40 minutes siphoning fuel out of used units before they leave with the two motorcycles. The cops arrived at the scene four minutes later.

Dennis Sparks of Orange Powersports USA

A break-in occurred on the morning of February 12 at Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont. After learning that Cowboy Harley was robbed, Orange Powersports reached out to the dealership to see if there was a connection between the suspects. “We’re in the same type of business, we do the same thing, and we look out for each other,” says Dennis Sparks, general manager of Orange Powersports USA.

Gloria Walker of 12News shares, “The owners of Powersports and Cowboy Harley say, according to their security footage, the suspects look to be the same. However, that fact has not been confirmed by law enforcement.”

On Wednesday, February 14, owners of Orange Powersports shared that the two motorcycles had been recovered and that two suspects were arrested. No further details have been released. The dealership shared this post on Instagram this morning: