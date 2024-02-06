DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Turn 14 sponsors AIMExpo, brings products, autographs, epic party

The StaffFebruary 6, 2024

Turn 14 Powersports will host the Industry Party Powered by Turn 14 Distribution at AIMExpo on Tuesday, February 6. The tradeshow will kick off today in Las Vegas and wrap up on Thursday. As a sponsor of AIMExpo, the company has plans to provide products, autographs from top motorcycle racers, giveaways and an epic party. The event will gather industry leaders and employees from companies in every segment of the powersports business.

Brand managers and staff from the twelve brands owned by Turn 14 Powersports are preparing an expansive display featuring the most popular and newest products from each of the well-known brands. The layout will allow dealership attendees to view the brands grouped by category, including quad/UTV accessories, off-road and racing equipment, street riding parts and accessories and apparel for on and off-road riders. 

As a special feature of the display, Stilez Robertson of the Yamaha Star Racing team will sign autographs on Wednesday and the ProTaper and Answer Racing staff will be joined by former motocross and supercross rider Nick Wey throughout the show, with a special autograph session on Wednesday.

Each day of the show, Turn 14 Powersports will offer custom-made caps, with designs selected by each attendee featuring the logos of each of the top Turn 14 Powersports brands.

“AIMExpo is really a ‘coming out’ party for Turn 14 Distribution and Turn 14 Powersports,” says Bob Schuetz. “This is our first chance to tell the Turn 14 Distribution story at AIME and it’s a wonderful opportunity to remind dealers about the great products from the Turn 14 Powersports brands.”

“Our regional sales managers will be at the show to talk to dealers about Turn 14 Distribution’s great technology and excellent customer service,” says Kyle Shelley, VP of Sales, Turn 14 Distribution. “They are powersports industry veterans and are excited to be back at AIME telling dealers about our great Turn 14 Distribution dealer-focused programs.”

AIMExpo 2023

Related Articles

The StaffFebruary 6, 2024

Related Articles

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

Harley-Davidson unveils 2024 motorcycle lineup

February 1, 2024
PIERRE Mobility Group brands

PIERER Mobility AG reports motorcycle segment growth for FY23

February 1, 2024
Nancy Ritchie and her husband Gene

Nancy Ritchie, founder of RedBud MX, passes

February 1, 2024
Liqui Moly managing directors aim for $1 billion in 2024.

LIQUI MOLY slides up to $1 billion in 2023

February 1, 2024
Back to top button