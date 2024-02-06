Turn 14 sponsors AIMExpo, brings products, autographs, epic party

Turn 14 Powersports will host the Industry Party Powered by Turn 14 Distribution at AIMExpo on Tuesday, February 6. The tradeshow will kick off today in Las Vegas and wrap up on Thursday. As a sponsor of AIMExpo, the company has plans to provide products, autographs from top motorcycle racers, giveaways and an epic party. The event will gather industry leaders and employees from companies in every segment of the powersports business.

Brand managers and staff from the twelve brands owned by Turn 14 Powersports are preparing an expansive display featuring the most popular and newest products from each of the well-known brands. The layout will allow dealership attendees to view the brands grouped by category, including quad/UTV accessories, off-road and racing equipment, street riding parts and accessories and apparel for on and off-road riders.

As a special feature of the display, Stilez Robertson of the Yamaha Star Racing team will sign autographs on Wednesday and the ProTaper and Answer Racing staff will be joined by former motocross and supercross rider Nick Wey throughout the show, with a special autograph session on Wednesday.

Each day of the show, Turn 14 Powersports will offer custom-made caps, with designs selected by each attendee featuring the logos of each of the top Turn 14 Powersports brands.

“AIMExpo is really a ‘coming out’ party for Turn 14 Distribution and Turn 14 Powersports,” says Bob Schuetz. “This is our first chance to tell the Turn 14 Distribution story at AIME and it’s a wonderful opportunity to remind dealers about the great products from the Turn 14 Powersports brands.”

“Our regional sales managers will be at the show to talk to dealers about Turn 14 Distribution’s great technology and excellent customer service,” says Kyle Shelley, VP of Sales, Turn 14 Distribution. “They are powersports industry veterans and are excited to be back at AIME telling dealers about our great Turn 14 Distribution dealer-focused programs.”