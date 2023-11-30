CFMOTO recalls 2022-’23 700CL-X for ABS software issue

CFMOTO is recalling certain 2022-2023 700CL-X motorcycles. The ABS control module software settings may delay braking when the hand brake lever is squeezed twice or more times, lengthening the distance required to stop the motorcycle. This recall may potentially affect 1,374 units, according to a report.

Certain 2022-2023 CFMOTO 700CL-X motorcycles are being voluntarily recalled due to delayed braking caused by the ABS module. (Photo: NHTSA)

Dealers are being instructed to update the ABS software free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed on November 27, 2023. Owners may contact CFMOTO customer service toll-free at (888) 8-CFMOTO (283-6686) or via email at info@cfmotousa.com. CFMOTO’s number for this recall is WAR-2023-07, available online at www.cfmotousa.com.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall campaign number is 23V779000.

Owners may also contact at www.nhtsa.gov.