Motorcycle Live 2023 concludes, matches last year’s success

Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show, came to a triumphant close on Sunday, November 26, after an exhilarating nine-day extravaganza showcasing the best of the motorcycle industry.

The event was held at The NEC in Birmingham and equaled the success of 2022 with just under 90,000 curious newcomers, industry professionals, and passionate enthusiasts in attendance.

The show included world launches of brand-new bikes, thrilling live shows and demonstrations, opportunities to ride, a retail area bustling with the latest kits, and a show floor buzzing with excitement as visitors explored all four halls.

“Unveiling the new R 12 Family at Motorcycle Live on the BMW Motorrad stand was fantastic,” says Olly Downing, brand communications and partnerships manager at BMW Motorrad. “A true ‘World launch’, it was the first time the bikes had ever been seen publicly. We always enjoy attending the show, speaking to our customers, and showcasing the bikes in the ‘Make Life A Ride’ arena.”

“The enthusiasm and passion of the motorcycle community have made Motorcycle Live a true celebration of the culture, innovation, and camaraderie that define our industry,” adds Finlay McAllan, commercial director of the Motorcycle Industry Association. “We are thrilled to see manufacturers, riders, and enthusiasts come together and share their love for motorcycles.”

The success of this year’s event reinforces Motorcycle Live’s position as a must-attend event for anyone with a love for motorcycles. Motorcycle Live 2024 will be held Nov. 16-24 and tickets will be on sale from November 27, 2023, at 10 a.m.