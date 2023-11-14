United Motorsports named exclusive online retailer of AMA Arenacross Championship

Set to launch its 14-round championship, AMA Arenacross has named United Motorsports as its exclusive online retail sponsor for the 2023-2024 series. This collaboration between the Arenacross championship and the extensive motorsport supplier signifies a commitment to further developing event attractions for fans in the stands and at interactive track parties for racers, families, and friends.

Ray Butts, vice president of United Motorsports Online, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are excited to partner with AMA Arenacross and be a part of this iconic series. Our shared commitment to enhancing the racing experience, which promotes healthy competition and brings families and friends together, aligns perfectly with our core values at United Motorsports. We believe this collaboration will further elevate the sport and provide an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators.”

The AMA Arenacross Series is renowned for its challenging tracks and intense battles among a talented roster of racers. As the exclusive online retail sponsor, United Motorsports will be pivotal in elevating the championship’s profile, showcasing its dedication to Arenacross racing and the passionate motocross community.