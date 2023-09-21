Rider Magazine reveals 2023 Motorcycle of the Year

Rider Magazine has revealed its 2023 Motorcycle of the Year after narrowing down 10 finalists from a list of 80 contenders. This year’s winner marks Rider’s 34th Motorcycle of the Year.

Rider’s recent press release states, “Every year, we ride as many new or significantly updated motorcycles as we can and evaluate them within the context of their intended use. Then we put our collective heads together and identify those that best fulfill their intended purpose and advance the state of motorcycle design, performance, and function.”

Click on the image below to view the 2023 Motorcycle of the Year:

The list of the 10 finalists is as follows:

BMW R 18 Roctane

CFMOTO Ibex 800 T

Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide/Road Glide

Honda SCL500

Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition

Indian Sport Chief

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Triumph Street Triple 765

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+