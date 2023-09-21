Rider Magazine reveals 2023 Motorcycle of the Year

Rider Magazine has revealed its 2023 Motorcycle of the Year after narrowing down 10 finalists from a list of 80 contenders. This year’s winner marks Rider’s 34th Motorcycle of the Year.
Rider’s recent press release states, “Every year, we ride as many new or significantly updated motorcycles as we can and evaluate them within the context of their intended use. Then we put our collective heads together and identify those that best fulfill their intended purpose and advance the state of motorcycle design, performance, and function.”
Click on the image below to view the 2023 Motorcycle of the Year:
The list of the 10 finalists is as follows:
- BMW R 18 Roctane
- CFMOTO Ibex 800 T
- Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide/Road Glide
- Honda SCL500
- Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition
- Indian Sport Chief
- Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
- Suzuki V-Strom 800DE
- Triumph Street Triple 765
- Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+