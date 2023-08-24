DEI introduces under seat heat shield kits for Honda Pioneer

DEI Powersports’ Under Seat Heat Shield Kit can be used on 2022-’23 Honda Pioneer models to reduce seat temperatures and make the interior more comfortable.

The new under seat heat shield blocks excessive heat from the engine bay and lowers temperatures on the seat and middle plastic panel. (Photo: DEI)

DEI’s new under seat heat shield kit blocks engine heat from entering the passenger area with high-quality, custom-cut insulation pieces. The improved insulation lowers temperatures on the seat and middle plastic panel.

“Under seat heat shield kits will increase the riding comfort for you and your whole crew,” says John Gabriel, powersports manager at DEI. “Maximize the enjoyment of your next ride by adding this kit to your interior.”

The kit includes front seat and middle panel heat shields. It fits 2022-’23 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 and 1000-3 models. Installation is simple thanks to adhesive backing and will still allow the Honda Pioneer to be serviced.