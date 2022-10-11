The 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe offers new features

The 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew has been designed to provide more space for passengers and cargo than ever before. The six-person cab features a spacious second-row for a comfortable ride, while a full-size cargo bed and numerous storage compartments are designed to transport tools and supplies with ease.

Powered by a proven 999cc Unicam engine and equipped with Honda’s tough Dual Clutch Transmission, the Crew is capable of handling tough jobs with unparalleled efficiency. It delivers reliable performance thanks to Honda’s renowned durability, quality and reliability. Whether it’s working long hours or enjoying the long weekend, the Crew maximizes passenger and cargo space for enhanced capability on the job and delivers fun for the whole family on the trail.

In case you missed our YouTube video that covered the features offered with the all-new model, check out the bullet points below:

Notable Features

Six-Person Cab: With a full-size second row of seating, the Crew comfortably seats six people, with class-leading space for a comfortable ride and easy vehicle entry and exit.

Added Storage: Large front and rear under-seat storage areas make it convenient to securely transport tools and supplies. In addition, a handy new storage area has been added below the dash, with contents secured via cargo nets.

Tow/Haul Mode: The selectable tow/haul mode optimizes power delivery for carrying heavy loads.

Updated EPS: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000 (announced in late March), the Electronic Power Steering system features 50% more torque assist and a return-to-center function assists the driver at high and low speeds.

Self-Leveling Rear Suspension: To maintain its stable handling at all times, the Crew features self-leveling rear shocks that automatically adjust according to the load in the vehicle.

Increased Power: Thanks to optimized valve timing and an updated throttle-body plate setting, the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew power plant benefits from strong mid- and upper-range power, for impressive acceleration and towing capacity. As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the size of the cooling fan has been increased correspondingly.

Transmission Updates: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the gear ratios match the increased power output, and changes were made to improve shifting action, with reduced shock during gear changes.

Beverage Holders: The dash-positioned cup holders are designed to hold tumbler-size cups up to 30 ounces in size. In-door drink-bottle holders are also provided in all doors.

New Door Nets: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, the Crew has door nets with a simplified mounting structure and a finer mesh pattern for improved visibility.

Pre-wired Accessory Connector: A pre-wired panel is provided under the hood to simplify installation of Honda and aftermarket electronic accessories.

Dash Switch Panel: Also to facilitate clean installation of electronic accessories, pre-wired switches are integrated in the dash. Unwired blanks are integrated in the dash for additional accessories.

In-bed Outlet: The Crew has a handy 12-volt accessory receptacle in the bed, enabling use of electric devices like coolers, work lights, food warmers, sprayers, air compressors and more.

Meter: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, a new dash meter has modernized styling and features added functions including a clutch indicator, battery voltage and CAN communication.

Wheels: The Crew comes with 14-inch aluminum wheels and OTR Dirt Master tires.

Sealed Cabin: A number of measures were taken to isolate the driver and passengers from engine heat and external debris and moisture.

Styling: As with the 2022 Pioneer 1000, a new grill and fascia, along with updated graphics give the Crew an aggressive look.

Whether it’s working long hours or enjoying the long weekend, the Crew maximizes passenger and cargo space for enhanced capability on the job and delivers fun for the whole family on the trail.