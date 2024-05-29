40 Under 40Accelerate ConferenceDealersLatest NewsNewsPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

PSB seeks top-notch dealerships and industry professionals

The StaffMay 29, 2024
2023 Accelerate Awards ceremony

PSB is excited to learn about your dealership or co-worker so we can recognize them at our Accelerate Conference and in our magazine. The conference will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, from January 19-22, 2025. (Winners do not have to attend the conference to be recognized).

We invite you to nominate an industry peer who excels in their profession and leans into growth. Professionals can be nominated for the 40 Under 40 Award or Women With Spark Award. Dealerships can be nominated for the Best-In-Class Award, which honors excellence in specific segments.

All nominations are due August 31, 2024. Use the forms below to nominate a professional or dealership:

Best in Class Dealership Awards
40 Under 40 Program
Women With Spark

Tags
The StaffMay 29, 2024

Related Articles

Salesperson achieves goal to sell 50 units in one month

May 9, 2024
Motorcycle Mall ribbon cutting ceremony

Third generation owner prioritizes employee retention, offers careers

April 23, 2024
All-Terrain Motorsports

Western Colorado dealer takes on expansion and remodel

April 16, 2024
Contributing writers share how to determine the value of a dealership

Planning your dealership’s exit or succession in today’s environment

April 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button