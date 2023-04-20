Advanced Dealer Solutions hires general manager

Advanced Dealer Solutions has named Bruce Osborne as general manager. He has three decades of experience serving the F&I industry in a variety of roles since starting in automotive retail.

Bruce Osborne, general manager of ADS. (Photo: ADS)

“Advanced Dealer Solutions has a well-earned reputation for overall dealership development,” Osborn says. “I am excited to be joining such a professional organization. Working together we will help our dealers achieve new heights.”

Bruce will be based in Springfield, Ohio and will focus on current and future dealer relationships alongside the team of F&I training representatives.

“We are excited to have Bruce and his vast industry knowledge available to our team,” says Ryan Nelson, EVP of Advanced Dealer Solutions. “I am confident he will add immediate value to our dealers and associates.”