Off-road racing enthusiast purchases Oklahoma dealership

“We’ve raced a little bit of everything; motocross as a kid for me, motocross as a teen and young adult for my dad,” said Brian "Bo" Wedlake. “We’ve always loved that side of it. In the mid-2000s, we got into off-road racing, enduros and hair-scrambles and instantly just fell in love with that type of racing.” He still races occasionally but he spends more time as pit support for his son, Bear Wedlake, who competes in the National Enduro Circuit, Black Jack Enduro Circuit and OCCRA events.

Now Bo Wedlake also devotes much of his time to running a dealership.

By acquiring Tulsa Powersports of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wedlake is now a business owner who plans to continue supporting the racing community from a different perspective. Along with race support, he is excited about the future of the dealership. Tulsa Powersports is currently renovating one of its showrooms to accommodate for the addition of Triumph Motorcycles, and Wedlake hopes to bring in additional lines in the future. He also plans to make use of the dealership's warehouse in a way that will benefit customers.

