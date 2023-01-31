AMA releases 2023 Permco Vintage Motorcycle Days dates

The 2023 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be held July 21-23 to celebrate vintage motorcycles and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts. The grand event will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a diverse event that combines the thrill of amateur racing with North America's largest motorcycle swap meet. Additional activities include a classic bike show, vendor displays, motorcycle demo rides, music, seminars, stunt shows and a range of experiences for fans of all ages. Proceeds from the event are donated to the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

AMA members can now purchase discounted tickets through the AMA at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com. All camping and RV passes, as well as non-AMA member ticket sales, must be purchased at midohio.com starting Feb. 21.

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days continues to grow in exceptional ways, and AMA staff and our partners will continue challenging ourselves to pack even more into this incredible weekend,” said Rob Dingman, president and CEO of AMA. “From vintage racing to the swap meet and everything in between, the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days experience is one of the best in the sport. We invite all motorcyclists to come and experience it for themselves, knowing their support provides critical funding for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which celebrates the contributions of the men and women who have shaped motorcycling in America.”

Swap meet vendors will be contacted shortly to renew their spaces for the new year, and race registration will open soon. Sign-up information for additional activities, including the bike show, Ashland Dinner Ride, AMA Life Member Breakfast and more, will open soon.

Permco, an Ohio-based manufacturing leader, will join the event as the new title sponsor.

“Permco is proud to be the title sponsor for the 2023 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said Robby Shell, chief operating officer of Permco. “As a family-owned business for almost 100 years and a leading manufacturer of high-pressure hydraulic gear/vane pumps and motors — including the American Champ, the only pump built entirely in the USA — we are thrilled to be part of this classic event that brings people together from all over to celebrate the past and future of motorcycles and motorcycle racing in the heartland of America.”

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has turned into a must-attend event if you are a motorcycle enthusiast,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “It truly has something for everyone! We also want to welcome Permco as our new title partner and look forward to working with both them and the AMA on continuing to grow this terrific event.”

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days welcomes riders and racers of all brands to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the annual event. It features vintage competitions in road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and flat track at the nearby Ashland County Fairgrounds. Riders in these disciplines are racing for national championships or national championship series points. In addition, there will be exhibition pit bike races and dirt drags.

The event will include vendors from all areas of motorcycling, selling gear and services for motorcycles old and new. Past vendors have included vintage and modern gear sellers, painters and pinstripers, parts and tools, community garages and much more. There will be a drawing for this year’s raffle bike — a custom 2018 GSX-R1000, painted in AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Kevin Schwantz’s late ’80s Pepsi Racing livery — that will raise additional funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Motorcycling experts, including AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers, will speak on numerous topics at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, including motorcycle restoration and travel.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show recognizes exceptional examples of motorcycles from all eras and countries of origin. Bike owners are encouraged to bring out their best original and restored machines for fans to appreciate.

The Vintage Motorcycle Days will also include North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, with more than 800 spaces of vintage motorcycles, parts, gear and memorabilia. In addition, demo fleets will be on hand for riders to experience some of the best modern motorcycles available to purchase today.