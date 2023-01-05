Verge launches radical electric motorcycle at CES 2023

Verge motorcycles used the CES 2023 conference in Las Vegas to launch its radical new electric superbike, the Verge TS.

In the Verge TS, the electric motor is integrated into the back wheel, transferring power straight to the road, according to Verge. This also creates more space in the middle of the bike for the battery pack for low weight distribution. The hubless design eliminates moving parts like chains and cogwheels. The motorcycle includes four selectable riding modes, and a 20.2 kWh battery.

The Verge TS is available for order now, starting at $26,900, with U.S. delivery planned for late 2023.