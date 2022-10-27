Distributorship acquires warehouse, office location

The U.S. importer and distributor of motorcycle brands such as Rieju, Electric Motion and SWM is moving into new digs thanks to its latest purchase.

Watertown, South Dakota-based Central Powersports Distribution has purchased a 33,000 square foot warehouse and office facility outside of Dallas. The facility CPD purchased sits on 8.8 acres with some wooded area and open space for year-round testing, bike setup and photoshoots - all just outside the office doors.

“It has been a long search for us, as we have always wanted to have all of our logistics, warehousing, testing, and operations in one central location,” owner Mark Berg said. “We have found the ideal location in Marshall, Texas, that has moved CPD much closer to seaport access and near to the off-road market. The people and the community of Marshall have been amazing in helping us get this purchase complete.”

CPD’s complete move will not be until spring 2023, but CPD will start receiving ocean containers of Rieju, SWM, and Electric Motion units and shipping them out to the dealer network from the new Texas facility before the end of the year.

"The steady growth of CPD has made this purchase vital, to both maintain and continue to grow our dealer relationships beyond what we would be able to accomplish in the northern Midwest,” Berg said. “Our team is ready for the move and the great future! We have more off-road product lines, both OEM and aftermarket, coming to CPD for our dealers in the months ahead. We needed one facility that could sustain our growth for the years to come, and this Marshall, Texas, location has all of that plus a great central location to serve the entire U.S."