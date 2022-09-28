Harley-Davidson closes business combination

Harley-Davidson and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., a special purpose acquisition company with a dedicated sustainability focus, sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management, have announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. LiveWire EV, LLC, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle division, has combined with ABIC to create a new public company.

The business combination was officially approved at an extraordinary general meeting by ABIC stockholders on September 16. Upon completion of the business combination, the combined public company will operate as LiveWire Group, Inc. and its common stock and warrants will began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "LVWR" and "LVWR WS," September 27. Through this combination, LiveWire will become the first and only EV motorcycle company in the U.S. to list on the NYSE.

"This transaction represents a proud and exciting milestone for LiveWire towards its ambition to become the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world," Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, and chairman and CEO of LiveWire said. "We believe LiveWire is well positioned to define the two-wheel EV market, and we're excited about the future – in celebration of our listing today, we're pleased to open reservations for the production version of the S2 Del Mar for the U.S. market."

LiveWire will be rang the opening bell at the NYSE yesterdat, to celebrate its public listing.

Soulful by design, LiveWire is transforming the everyday into urban adventure and beyond and building a future for riders differentiated by look, sound and feel. Backed by 119-years of engineering and manufacturing heritage but with the agility of a start-up, LiveWire is well positioned to influence the future of two-wheel EV.