Parts manufacturer relocates to reduce turnaround time

RSI Racing and Straightline Performance have moved to a new location in Chisago City, Minnesota. The new facility will provide the opportunity to bring more processes in-house and the capability to produce new products from concept to production, including 3D scanning, 3D printing, laser engraving, laser cutting and CNC bending.
The snowmobile, side-by-side and ATV parts manufacturer will still have its exhaust production shop with full manufacturing capabilities and its dyno facility. With a complete in-house R&D and production facility, the release of products will be timely, and RSI Racing and Straightline Performance will strive to have the fastest turnaround time in the industry.