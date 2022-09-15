Parts manufacturer relocates to reduce turnaround time

RSI Racing and Straightline Performance have moved to a new location in Chisago City, Minnesota. The new facility will provide the opportunity to bring more processes in-house and the capability to produce new products from concept to production, including 3D scanning, 3D printing, laser engraving, laser cutting and CNC bending.

The snowmobile, side-by-side and ATV parts manufacturer will still have its exhaust production shop with full manufacturing capabilities and its dyno facility. With a complete in-house R&D and production facility, the release of products will be timely, and RSI Racing and Straightline Performance will strive to have the fastest turnaround time in the industry.

The new facility will provide the opportunity to bring more processes in-house and the capability to produce new products from concept to production, including 3d scanning, 3D printing, laser engraving, laser cutting and CNC bending.