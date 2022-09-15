ABRG | WPS signs on as Platinum-level sponsor for Accelerate Conference

Are your dealership’s parts and accessories sales in need of some, er, acceleration heading into 2023? If so, make plans to join us at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, as ABRG | WPS has signed on as a Platinum-level sponsor.

ABRG and WPS executives will be on hand to get to know their dealer partners, as well as offer insight on ramping up PG&A sales. Of course, it’ll be a prime opportunity for current and future WPS dealer partners to learn more about Arrowhead Engineered Products’ acquisition of WPS earlier this year.

Chera Gibb, Senior VP of Marketing for North America at Arrowhead Engineered Products, and Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon talking shop in Minnesota earlier this year. Photo by Mark Rosacker/Powersports Business

“Over the last 24 months as we continue to acquire more companies in the powersports space, we feel that it’s important to be immersed in the channel,” said Chera Gibb, Senior VP of Marketing for North America at Arrowhead Engineered Products, parent company of All Balls Racing Group and Western Power Sports. “We’ve done things like join the MIC, join the NPDA and this conference makes sense in a lot of ways. We need to be there. We want to position ourselves not only as a premium aftermarket parts supplier, but also a source for solutions, and the Accelerate Conference is all about sharing solutions.”

Dealers and sponsors continue to hop on board with Accelerate, a prime business-building opportunity for dealerships and industry companies.

“The in-person interaction is very valuable,” Gibb said. “Our commitment when we bought Western Power Sports was that we weren’t going to walk away from the dealer channel. We want to continue with that promise and this is a great opportunity.”

The PSB content crew of McMahon and associate editor Madelyn Hubbard look forward to seeing the ABRG | WPS crew - and you! - in Orlando. With two months until kickoff, we're honored that as of today, 19 states will have dealership representation at Accelerate.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

