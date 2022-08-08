Foothills Motorcycles collects $4,000 for child with rare medical condition

Foothills Motorcycles, located in Lakewood, Colorado, has a reputation for supporting its community. In 2021, a customer approached the dealership about hosing a fundraiser for a young girl with an uncommon medical condition.

Foothills Motorcycles and Rider Justice, a local law firm, organized the first fundraising ride, named "Sophie's Ride." The second annual "Sophie's Ride" took place in May 2022 with a show of more than 70 riders. Read more about the compassion and teamwork involved to make the successful fundraising rides possible.

