HardDrive announces new V-Twin Sales Director Marty Norris

Marty Norris has been announced as the Director of V-Twin Sales, bringing 25 years of diverse experience within the V-Twin market to the HardDrive brand.

“In the past I have held positions as a Harley mechanic, shop foreman, service manager, shop owner, distributor rep and the Sales and Marketing manager at NAMZ Custom Cycle Products,” Norris said. “I look forward to putting my experience in the V-Twin field to work to continue to build the HardDrive product offering and team.”

“We are excited to have Marty back as our Director of V-Twin Sales here at HardDrive,” Kyle Gills, VP of Field Sales said. “Marty was a valued HardDrive team member in the past and we welcome him back with the additional knowledge and insight he has into the V-Twin Market. HardDrive is a large portion of our growth plan and Marty is the next step in that direction.”

Marty will lead HardDrive regional sales managers and representative force as the company continues to offer service, product and delivery through Western Power Sports and their HardDrive division.