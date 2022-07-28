Monday Motorbikes exhibits at Electrify Expo in Seattle

Monday Motorbikes is still riding a high following the Seattle edition of the Electrify Expo. The electric bicycle brand provided 500 demo rides, with positive reports from riders on style, performance and competitive pricing.

Seattle Cycle Center, the 36-year-old dealership that carries a range of brands including Kymco, Lance, SYM, Genuine and NIU, became the latest powersports dealership to become a partner of Monday Motorbikes following the event.

Dealers can visit the Monday Motorbikes display at upcoming Electrify Expo stops in Miami and Austin later this year. Or simply fill out the form on our website and you can get electrified that way also.