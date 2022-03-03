Home > News > Dealers > RumbleOn to participate in investors conference

RumbleOn to participate in investors conference

By: Dave McMahon March 3, 2022

Irving, Texas-based RumbleOn, Inc. announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7. Raymond James will host a fireside chat with Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s CEO, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Chesrown and RumbleOn’s CFO, Narinder Sahai, will also host 1x1 meetings at the conference.

Who: RumbleOn, Inc.’s CEO, Marshall Chesrown

What: Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, Florida

When: Monday, March 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Following the live event, the session will be available via archived webcast and on the Events and Presentations section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumbleon.com.

