LIQUI MOLY and Beta Racing announce title sponsorship

LIQUI MOLY has agreed to a three-year deal to be the title sponsor of the Beta USA Race Team. The team will be named Liqui Moly Beta Racing. The team will continue to compete in many off-road race series, including GNCC, National Enduro, National Hare & Hound, Best in the Desert, WORCS, NGPC, East and West Hare Scrambles, EnduroCross and the Hard Enduro.

LIQUI MOLY brings a full range of products for all types of powersports applications: motor oils for street motorcycles and separate ones for off-road use, gear oils, fork oils, additives to maximize the power output, brake fluids, motorcycle care products, and many more. Since 2014 the company has provided the oil for all Beta motorcycles manufactured in Europe.

“We’re excited about this partnership with BETA USA,” said LIQUI MOLY USA CEO Sebastian Zelger. “Now, from the first fill in Italy to aftermarket oil in the U.S. and Canada — all LIQUI MOLY! BETA is a proven brand with performance minded riders. BETA USA riders demand performance and reliability. Teamed up with Germany's best voted lubricant brand — LIQUI MOLY — enhances both!”

“We are thrilled to have LIQUI MOLY come on board as the title sponsor of our racing operations. The partnership makes sense in a lot of ways as both of our companies share a similar brand identity and passion for racing,” said Bryan Wunsch, marketing manager at Beta USA. “Our team of talented riders and dedicated technicians are poised for success in 2022 and having the support of LIQUI MOLY makes our race team that much stronger as we compete for championships.”