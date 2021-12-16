Dealership adding stand-alone building for three new brand partners

As general manager of Extreme Powersports in Columbus, Georgia, it’s understandable if Paul McGowan is a bit giddy about the prospects for 2022.

McGowan, who helped kick off the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta last month as part of the general manager interview, is eager to flip the calendar once more with news that the dealership is adding three new brand partners. BMW, Indian and KTM will be showcased in a stand-alone building across the street from the current dealership location.

Paul McGowan (right), with Dave McMahon (left) and JJ Zalenchak (center) at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

The facility was originally a marine dealership that was closed in 2013 to operate as a used car lot. The dealership will use 10,000 sq. ft. of showroom and 5,000 sq. ft. in service.

McGowan said he’s targeting a Feb. 1 opening of the new space.

“The BMW section will be the newest design they have, especially with the Heritage displays for the R18 lineup. I think we’re the second dealer in the country to have this design,” McGowan told Powersports Business. “Indian will be the most up-to-date as well, lots of natural wood textures and darker colors. KTM will be a bit later. We’re waiting on their fixtures to ship from Austria. It is going to be GORGEOUS in there! It will let us expand our on-road market in the region and give customers a motorcycle boutique feel and level of service focusing on just these brands.”