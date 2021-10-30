EnerSys launches ODYSSEY PRO Batteries

EnerSys has announced it has strengthened its portfolio to now include ODYSSEY PRO batteries, engineered with an advanced carbon additive for more reserve capacity (up to 10%) and longer cycle life.

“In order to remain at the forefront of innovation and to enhance the overall customer experience, ODYSSEY PRO batteries are manufactured to meet the power demands brought on by an increase in onboard electronics for sleeper cabs and overall driver convenience, as well as upgrades to the design of commercial fleet applications,” said Dave McMullen, Senior Director of Marketing, Transportation & Specialty at EnerSy in the announcement. “We are proud to offer our customers another solution to maximize their transportation needs and we look forward to evolving our ODYSSEY PRO battery line into other markets in the future, including RV and marine vehicles.”

The entire line of virtually maintenance-free batteries, which also includes ODYSSEY Performance and ODYSSEY Extreme batteries, features proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology to provide trustworthy performance and long-lasting power for a variety of vehicle applications, including automotive/truck, powersports, marine, Recreational Vehicles (RVs), heavy duty and fleet vehicles. TPPL technology also preserves natural resources, requiring no additional battery watering and improving charging efficiency.

ODYSSEY PRO batteries provide deep cycle reserve power and maximum cranking power, with engine cranking pulses up to 2,150 amps for five seconds, which is double to triple that of equally sized conventional lead acid batteries. The rugged, Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) construction and non-spillable design of ODYSSEY batteries protect against high-impact shock and mechanical vibration, helping to provide longer service life. ODYSSEY batteries are designed to handle 400 charge-discharge cycles to 80 percent Depth of Discharge (DOD). Backed by an industry-leading warranty, they feature a three- to 10-year service life and a two-year storage life, and are available in a wide variety of sizes with Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) as high as 2,250.