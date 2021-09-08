Royal Enfield reveals 2022 Classic 350

Royal Enfield has unveiled the re-envisioning of its iconic motorcycle – the Classic – with the launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the iconic Classic 350 motorcycle was launched in the Indian market previously, and will be appearing in American markets for the 2022 riding season.

According to the official announcement, the all-new Classic 350 adds yet another chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of building authentic post-war-era British motorcycles that are loved by enthusiasts around the world. The design inspiration of the Classic range can be dated all the way back to 1948 with the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Model G2 – the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. As dependable as it was beautiful, the Model G2 served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 launched in 2008.

The Classic 500 went on to help redefine the middleweight motorcycling space and was an integral part of the revival of Royal Enfield, up until the production of the dependable UCE 500 engine was stopped in 2020. Over a span of 12 years, more than 3 million Classic 500 motorcycles were produced, building an incredible legacy of its own—and now, the new Classic 350 is all set to take up the mantle and further build upon the legend.

“The Classic launched in 2008, and was a modern and capable motorcycle that symbolized the timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry. Its captivating design language and simplicity coupled with dependability catapulted the Classic to global popularity, and it went on to redefine the middleweight (250-750cc) motorcycle segment,” said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd, in the announcement. “We’ve paid great attention to every aspect of the motorcycle, right from its stunning look, to the perfection in parts and the touch points, to its impeccable riding performance. The engine is super smooth, intuitively responsive and engaging, and has that gorgeous growl on acceleration. The all-new chassis lends enormous confidence while riding, with surefooted handling and agile braking. The motorcycle feels in control and well-mannered around tight corners. The motorcycle is, without a doubt, class-leading, and feels incredibly refined and enjoyable to ride. Throughout our history, we have been consistent in our pursuit to build timeless, beautiful motorcycles that are great fun to ride, and the new Classic 350 does just that. The all-new Classic 350 combines this quintessential, retro design with a modern and refined ride experience. We are confident that the all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the midsize motorcycle space, globally.”

Powered by the modern 349cc air-/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor 350, the all-new Classic 350 brings in a new level of comfort, smoothness, and refinement to the ride experience. Designed and developed by teams of designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art technology centers – in India and the UK – the Classic 350 is a product of true collaboration across continents.

The all-new chassis is built for superior comfort and maneuverability – designed with improved strength, it encourages more confidence at higher cornering speeds, and feels planted and stable on straight roads. The front and rear suspension has been extensively developed for more comfortable saddle time. With better ergonomics and more confident braking, the Classic feels agile and responsive, further enhancing the riding experience.

The new Classic 350 is set to arrive in North America during the 2022 riding season. Royal Enfield continues to release products dedicated to the midsize motorcycle segment, delivering more appealing and accessible options for riders of all ages and experience levels.

