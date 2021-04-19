Grantsburg Watercross given green light

The 2021 Grantsburg snowmobile Watercross received the ‘green light’ from the Grantsburg Village Board to go ahead with their planned event this July in spite of pandemic concerns, according to the Burnett County Sentinel.

Wisconsin officials have garnered headlines in recent months for businesses and organizations challenging the legality of its governor’s executive orders – both for a mask mandate and business capacity restrictions. In recent weeks the state’s Supreme Court has struck down both mandates in a 4-3 vote cast along conservative and liberal party lines.

Powerpsorts Business has detailed both dealership and consumer events as well as OEM dealer training sessions that have happened in the past few months.

Does your dealership have any plans ahead? If so let us know by dropping a line to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com.

A scene from the Grantsburg Watercross in year's past.