Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson acquired by employee ownership group

A recent post to the official Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson Facebook page proclaimed, “And so a new RIDE begins… We are honored and excited to announce Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson’s new ownership team: Justin Lynch, Nick Hill, Katie Tillitt, Steve & Laura Tuchschmidt and Andrew & Tonya Lear.”

According to reporting from BizWest, “A group of investors headed by two senior employees has acquired the Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycle dealership in Loveland after the former owner pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual-assault charge last summer.”

Comments on the public post ranged from multiple notes of “congratulations!” to “I will reserve my opinion until some time has passed. TMHD has always been a frequent destination for us I hope that will continue. Best of luck to all.”

Powersports Business has reached out to the new owners to learn about their unconventional path to ownership, and any plans they have ahead. Keep an eye out for future coverage.



