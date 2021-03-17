Dayco sponsors Canadian Snowcross

Dayco has announced a partnership with the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association (CSRA) for the 2021 race season that kicked off this month in Lindsay, Ontario. The CSRA events feature competition classes for snowmobiles, snow bikes and UTV off-road vehicles.

Continuing its support of the organization, Dayco is a key sponsor and the official belt for the series, in addition to backing McCoy’s Racing, Bailey Motorsports and Cameron Wachtler.

Dayco has a long-standing history in snowmobile and UTV racing and is the manufacturer of choice for many professional and amateur drivers. The company’s racing belt line is specifically engineered to provide maximum performance under the most extreme racing conditions – beating the competition on the racecourse is just one of several advantages. Dayco racing belts are made of a specially blended polymer compound, making it the strongest aramid belt available in the market today. Each belt features precisely pre-formed cogs (for enhanced flexibility and cooler running extend belt life), high twist aramid cord (increased strength under tension) and a specialized polymer blended compound (allowing for quicker upshifts and downshifts and increased engine speed).

“Bailey has one of the most successful teams in the CSRA circuit with multiple championships throughout various classes in the sport. And for more than 10 years, we have used Dayco belts for our snowcross racing efforts,” said Stuart Hunt, Bailey Motorsports team owner. “We have come to depend on the performance and reliability of Dayco belts to get the best out of our equipment. The success of our race program depends on relationships like the one we have with Dayco so we are very fortunate to have been able to align ourselves with such a great company.”

Dayco has a dedicated team of engineers who help bring to market racing-specific technology for everything from snowmobiles and off-road vehicles to cars used in drifting and drag racing. Dayco’s work in racing enables its engineering team to spot new trends, test new product innovations and continue building the highest quality products.