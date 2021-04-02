Ironman Raceway has announced its 2021 schedule featuring four events including an AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and two Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. The raceway will kick off their season in mid-April and conclude the last weekend of October.

The AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier will kick off the year on April 24 and 25.

On May 1 and 2 the GNCC Series comes to Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC, round 5 of the prestigious series. It will mark the first time a GNCC event has ever been held this early in the year at Ironman Raceway.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make a stop in Indiana for the 8th Annual Ironman Pro National on August 28.

Lastly the GNCC Series will make its final stop on its 2021 schedule at the Crawfordsville, Indiana, racing facility on October 23 and 24. The event is one of the most anticipated events of the season and continues to be the highest attended event on the circuit. The Ironman GNCC will also host an array of activities for all ages from tick-or-treating, a costume contest, live music, ePeeWee Racing and much more. This event is also GNCC’s annual “Race for the Cure” event, so be sure to wear pink if attending.

The AMA Mid-East Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier will kick off the 2021 Ironman Raceway season. Photo by Blake Keith.

