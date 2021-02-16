Changes to manufacturer’s corporate leadership team revealed

Toronto-based Yamaha Motor Canada has started 2021 with several new appointments within its corporate leadership team to ensure the company’s continued success.

“Our business faced a number of very serious risks and challenges in 2020. We remained committed to our corporate objectives and ensured our customers, both wholesale and retail, were our primary focus,” said Peter Smallman-Tew, President and Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Canada Ltd. “These changes within our management team support our strategy and will continue to drive Yamaha towards our immediate objectives and long-term vision.”

James Matthews has been promoted from General Manager to Vice President of Yamaha Motor Finance Canada. Matthews will continue to ensure that the finance company executes its commitments to customers and dealers of providing flexible financing solutions at a high level of customer service, throughout the dealer network.

Mark Dales moves from Division Manager to General Manager of Yamaha Motor Canada’s Customer Experience Group, encompassing the company’s Parts & Accessories and Service departments as well as the Distribution Centre. In addition to leading and directing these aspects of the business, Dales will be responsible for creating and implementing a clear and concise customer-focused strategy.

Jean-Francois (JF) Rioux, previously Division Manager of National Marine Sales and Business Planning, is the company’s new General Manager of Sales and Business Planning. Rioux will be accountable for managing all aspects of sales for all product groups. He will lead sales and business planning, providing administration and analysis for all unit sales. With this change, the Marine and Motorsports groups will merge to a unified sales division.