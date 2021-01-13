All-Terrain Motorsports announces ‘Colorado’s largest powersports service center’ location

Opening in spring of 2021 will be “Colorado’s largest powersports service center & showroom,” according to a recent announcement from All-Terrain Motorsports.



The 47,000 square-foot and 8-acre new location will be located near the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, allowing the dealership to serve its customers better than ever before.

“We employ nearly 50 people in all, with most of them working at our dealership for more than a decade. Our expertise, enthusiasm, and dedication to everything motorsports set us apart from any motorsport dealership in Colorado,” said sales manager James Wells. “With the demand in powersports over the last 5 years we have been working towards a new facility that betters every aspect of the buying experience for our customers, as well as, making it easier for our employees to do their job efficiently. Our new location is in the heart of where things are happening in Grand Junction. Our customers will be in walking distance of our Mall, Cabela's, Home Depot, restaurants and hotels.”

A grand opening is tentatively planned for April 1, 2021.



