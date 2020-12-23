In the flurry of showfloor sales, do you hear of dealership staff members still in need of a cocktail recipe to bring to their family Zoom call this week? Or more, likely, next week? No worries, we have you covered. Pass this link along to them. They will thank you later.

Powersports Business staff looked at awe when fellow EPG magazine Beverage Dynamics editors started whipping up their favorite cocktails on our recent holiday monitor-a-thon.

With that in mind, here are “9 Holiday Cocktails for 2020” that you simply can’t go wrong with. Click the image below to create your favorite concoction.

Click the image above for 9 Holiday Cocktails for 2020, courtesy of our friends over at sibling magazine Beverage Dynamics.

And with that, we’ll reconvene after we flip the calendar, raring to bring you everything you expect from Powersports Business — and more — in 2021.

Happy Holidays!

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com