Biker’s Choice line of parts for Harley-Davidson Tri Glide and Freewheeler trikes now includes a lift kit, one of the products most requested by H-D trike owners.

"These lift kits allow you to easily raise the rear of the trike by 1.5 inches," said James Simonelli, brand manager for Twin Power and Biker’s Choice products. "The greater height reduces the chance of scratching or scraping the bikes exhaust."

Many trike owners rave about the improved handling and steering of their vehicle after installing lifts on their bike.

The Biker’s Choice Lift Kits feature durable gloss black powdercoat finish and are sold in pairs. They are made in the USA. There are two versions: P/N 601804 (fits trike models from 2017 to 2020) and P/N 601805 (fits trikes from 2009 to 2016). Both versions retail for $173.95 and are available immediately.

Biker’s Choice products are distributed exclusively in the U.S. by Tucker.