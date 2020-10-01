Dealership owner adds fourth location via acquisition

Greg Woodward, owner of Grand Teton Harley-Davidson, Jackson Hole Harley-Davidson and Eagle Rock Harley-Davidson, has expanded his dealership group after the purchase, alongside business partner Ben Bloomfield, of Salem Harley-Davidson in Salem, Oregon.

Here’s the press release from Performance Brokerage Service, facilitator of the deal:

Performance Brokerage Services, a new car and Harley-Davidson dealership broker, is pleased to announce the sale of Salem Harley-Davidson of Salem, Oregon from Tom McCreery and Gordon Eiland to Ben Bloomfield and Greg Woodward.

Salem Harley-Davidson in Salem, Oregon was purchased by Tom McCreery and Gordon Eiland in 2005. Tom McCreery, an Air Force Veteran, was already familiar with the Harley-Davidson brand as a partner in Four Corners Harley-Davidson in Farmington, New Mexico. Their passion for serving the community showed through the many charity events they held at the dealership. The Capital City Brewfest supported charities such as Vets Helping Vets, which assists veterans returning home to get acclimated. Following the sale, Tom McCreery commented, “We would not have sold the dealership without George and Juan’s help. Their knowledge of the nuances of selling Harley-Davidson dealerships was key to completing the sale. They identified the buyers and helped us complete the sale using attorneys and appraisers they had worked with many times. Their understanding of deal dynamics helped resolve various issues throughout the process. Thank you!”

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 250 automotive and motorcycle dealerships making it the highest volume automotive and motorcycle dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, the exclusive advisor for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with Tom McCreery and Gordon Eiland advising them on the sale of Salem Harley-Davidson. Throughout the marketing and selling process, we came to learn a lot about each other and became friends. We worked diligently together towards a successful closing with a first-time Harley-Davidson buyer. Juan and I feel extremely fortunate to have worked with Tom and Gordon on the sale and one step closer to retirement. We are profoundly grateful to have helped Ben Bloomfield acquire his first of many Harley-Davidson dealerships.”

Ben and Greg have a long track record of success as business operators and in the private and venture equity fund arenas.

The two got to know each other when Greg was the CFO of Pluralsight, a software company, and Ben was working at Wells Fargo as an investment banker. What started as a professional relationship quickly evolved into becoming good friends.

Greg, having been a longtime Harley-Davidson enthusiast, acquired Grand Teton Harley-Davidson, Jackson Hole Harley-Davidson and Eagle Rock Harley-Davidson.

This investment together and the continued friendship ultimately led Ben and Greg to look for the next Harley-Davidson dealership acquisition.

Bloomfield stated, “Tom McCreery and Gordon Eiland created a solid business and hired an excellent team. We are thrilled to inherit that team and look forward to working with them to continue the success at Salem Harley-Davidson. We wish Tom and Gordon the best in their retirement and thank George Chaconas and Juan Pardo at Performance Brokerage Services for getting us in front of this opportunity.”

The dealership will retain the name Salem Harley-Davidson and remain at its current location at 3601 Silverton Road in Salem, Oregon.

The sellers were represented by Robert Bass and Grey May of Bass Sox Mercer Attorneys at Law.

The buyers were represented by Matthew Tenney of Tenney Legal Services and Kristin Lentz of Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP.