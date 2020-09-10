In Upstate New York, community residents recently came out in support of their local powersports organization continuing to host events, despite a proposed law limiting them.

In Litchfield dozens showed up to a public hearing to voice concerns regarding the proposed “Special Events Law of the Town of Litchfield” – of which Moto Mission Powersports feels they are the direct target, according to reporting from local WKTV.

The proposed legislation would apply to outdoor events that expect to exceed 500 people at a time – eliminating the possibility the organization could hold its scheduled fall races. Requirements listed in the proposed law prohibit events exceeding the size restrictions without permits, liability insurance policies and inspections. Penalties would be imposed for those who don't comply.

After public comment, the Board decided to table an official vote on the law until amendments could be made – effectively stalling its imposition.

