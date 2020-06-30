Skyrocketing COVID-19 infections force dealer to close showroom to public

An increasing rate of local COVID-19 infections has led a Texas dealership to return to a closed showroom. All customers will be prompted to call or email to set an appointment with dealership employees.

Effective June 30, the dealership will be closed to walk-in traffic. Staff will be available to set up appointments and take calls, as well as schedule maintenance and repairs. The parts staff will be offering curbside pickup and delivery and service writers will work with customers in the service drive.

Per city guidelines, when customers who have set appointments enter the showroom they will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Has a surge in coronavirus infections in your area forced you to consider going back to appointment-based sales at your dealership? Is such a drastic measure even on your radar? Send us a note to dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com.