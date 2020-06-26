Migos, Can-Am collab features Ryker

There might not be a better way to get your Friday Funday started than by checking out the newest collab to hit the industry.

Hip-hop’s hottest trio known as Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are back at it with a new video capturing their life in the same house and a fast and fun way to get out for a breather thanks to Can-Am.

Set to Migos’ latest track, “Need It,” the video was created by Migos while sheltering-in-place to evoke the feeling when they’re able to get out on their favorite ride, Can-Am’s Ryker.