McGrath Powersports has partnered with local country radio station 98.1 KHAK to give away a bike at the dealership’s final Bike Night of the year.

Listeners can enter to win a key that could start a new Indian Scout Sixty being given away at the final McGrath Powersports Bike Night on Aug. 24 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Among the ways to enter are by downloading the station’s app and a myriad of social media offerings.